Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $396,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,223,000 after acquiring an additional 58,873 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,315,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

WGO opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 2.15. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

