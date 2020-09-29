Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,883,000 after purchasing an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 612,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Home Bancshares by 13.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of Home Bancshares stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.