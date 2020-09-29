Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Insmed worth $18,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Insmed by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

NASDAQ INSM opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665 over the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.