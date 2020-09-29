iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,465 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.81% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 852,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 270,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 261,612 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $2,146,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 404,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 159,460 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.92. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

