LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of LYFT worth $19,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in LYFT by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in LYFT by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $293,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $870,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. LYFT Inc has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.02 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of LYFT from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LYFT from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LYFT from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

