Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 55,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,926 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 87,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $94.19 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $480.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.