Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,500 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kennametal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kennametal by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after acquiring an additional 50,024 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal stock opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

