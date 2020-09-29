Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,700 Shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 499,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 417,296 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 18.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 302,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 317.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 369,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 280,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 86.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 516,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $763,873. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

