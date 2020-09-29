Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 355,600 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 509.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 355,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Oasis Petroleum worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OAS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 145,494 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47,456 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 146.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 165,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 98,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 464.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 178,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 146,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OAS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $0.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. MKM Partners cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.90.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

