Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 5,200 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 226.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,710,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 837,590 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,571,000 after acquiring an additional 835,284 shares during the period.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

