Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 800 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,331,000 after buying an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,502,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 190,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 575,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,684,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $174.25 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.91.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $1,518,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,649.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,343,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHDN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.