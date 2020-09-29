Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,800 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 10.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in BankUnited by 53.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

