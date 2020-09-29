Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 3,000 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after acquiring an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.50%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. ValuEngine cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Umpqua from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.