Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 98,900 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Washington Prime Group worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 794.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 993,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 882,154 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 706,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 425,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPG. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Compass Point began coverage on Washington Prime Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:WPG opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

