Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLMN opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

