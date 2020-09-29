Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 36,536.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 936.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.65. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

