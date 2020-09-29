Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Game Technology by 18.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 109,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in International Game Technology by 85.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 107,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.89.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

