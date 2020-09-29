Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $340,000 Stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 43,865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,297.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

