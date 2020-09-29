Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $351,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 77.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 226,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $383,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $800,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 172,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

QSR opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.