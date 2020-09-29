Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $399,000 Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE MMS opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.89.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $797,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

