Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.13.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC lowered TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

