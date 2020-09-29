Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $413,000 Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,820 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 340,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 70.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 314,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,803,000 after acquiring an additional 217,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 205,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Mulcahy acquired 10,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEL stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

