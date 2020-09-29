Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $444,000 Holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $34.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.