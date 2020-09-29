Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 211.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of SM Energy worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,195 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,578,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 5,230.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 877,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 894,440 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 93.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,208,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 582,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 5.46. SM Energy Co has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.50 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -4.17%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

