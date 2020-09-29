Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 30.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,342.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 17.78%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.