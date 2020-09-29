Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 73.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 24.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 31.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after buying an additional 83,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.82.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $107.23 on Tuesday. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.36 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

