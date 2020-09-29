Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 33.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 230,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 212.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 125,163 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

OneMain stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

