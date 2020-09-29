Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.21% of Resolute Forest Products worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RFP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 658,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 51,900 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 27.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $98,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,298 shares in the company, valued at $780,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RFP opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.67. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.16.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.