Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Increases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $26,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,255,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,171 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

