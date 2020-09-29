Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KBR were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KBR by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KBR by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,078,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,070,000 after purchasing an additional 826,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KBR by 14.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,983,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after purchasing an additional 368,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KBR by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,756,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after purchasing an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on KBR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

In related news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.27 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.67%.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

