Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

NOMD opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

