Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

