Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 20,800 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Fossil Group worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Fossil Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,594 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,376 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fossil Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 663,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fossil Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,068 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOSL. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Fossil Group stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.38. Fossil Group Inc has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

