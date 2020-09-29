Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2,428.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.22 per share, with a total value of $53,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,908.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKH opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

