Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stake in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 414,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,076,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,958,000 after purchasing an additional 601,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $144,554.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. TheStreet cut Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

