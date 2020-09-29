Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in EPR Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in EPR Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 112.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

