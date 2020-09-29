Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,201 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,014,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 256,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 769,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 284,654 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LB. ValuEngine raised L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

