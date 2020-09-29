Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Silgan were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 1,064.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 4,669.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Silgan by 16.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. lifted its position in Silgan by 70.2% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $761,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

SLGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

