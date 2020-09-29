Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 100 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 145.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $2,878,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 140.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter valued at $1,114,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2,478.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 18,388 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $345.73 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.74. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

