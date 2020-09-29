Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,822 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTM shares. UBS Group lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Macquarie lowered Tata Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 48.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

