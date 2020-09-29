Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 589 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,678 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,356,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,197,000 after purchasing an additional 274,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,520,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,061,000 after purchasing an additional 508,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. SunTrust Banks raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NYSE AIV opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

