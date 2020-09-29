Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 600 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 268,612 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 180,316 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.87. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

