Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,633 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,024.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 27.8% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 10.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 55.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Dillard’s from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NYSE DDS opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $700.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.99. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $84.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.