NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,523 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

