Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 42,961 nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.43. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.07 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

