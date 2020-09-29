Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 6,380 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 105.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 164.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SILV opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have weighed in on SILV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

