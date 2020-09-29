Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,595 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,732.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 563,200 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 621.8% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 113,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 97,857 shares during the last quarter.

EFA opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $59.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

