Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Verisign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Verisign by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Verisign by 4,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Verisign by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verisign by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,045,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.64, for a total value of $1,233,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,145,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,111 shares of company stock worth $16,830,045 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSN opened at $204.72 on Tuesday. Verisign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.02.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

