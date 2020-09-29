Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $672,000 in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.