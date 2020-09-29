Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of Innoviva as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Innoviva by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Innoviva by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

INVA opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. Innoviva Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 92.39 and a current ratio of 92.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 76.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.